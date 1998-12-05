Drop-D Logo

Well, here it is, over four months in the making, THE LAST ISSUE OF DROP-D!

It's been an interesting 2.5 years, and we'd like to thank everyone involved, especially our most excellent group of volunteer photographers and writers, you all rule!

So, see you on the flipside... and VANCOUVER BANDS ROCK!!!


December 5, 1998 ~ Vol. 3 No. 9 ~ Issue 99

Features

[ed. Yes, there are still some stories and photos coming... in particular, Music Waste, and more Music West. Apologies for this, but I've been busy the last few months...]

Two-Hundred Pounds of (Cardiac Arresting) Fun
'Diva la Grande' plays a hot show on a quiet night.
Live Review: Candye Kane, the Gate, July 7, 1998

A Sexy, Sweaty Idea of Fun
The bad boys heat up the Starfish.
Live Review: Girls Against Boys/Buffalo Daughter/Distortion Felix, the Starfish Room, August 3, 1998

Come on Baby, Light Me on Fire
A tonne of music that isn't at all close to the edge, anymore.
Live Review: EdgeFest '98, Thunderbird Stadium, July 11, 1998

Two's Company
But only if they're Inbreds, and not keyboards.
Live Review: The Inbreds/The New Pornographers/Bossanova, the Starfish Room, June 20, 1998

The Beasties Don't Suck Enough?
Perhaps that's obvious, but you never know...
Live Review: Beastie Boys/A Tribe Called Quest/Money Mark, Pacific Coliseum, August 1, 1998

Sold Out and Unrocked
One of those shows that should be just so cool, but... isn't.
Live Review: Rocket from the Crypt / Creeper Lagoon, Starfish Room, August 7, 1998

THIS WAS OUR HAPPENING AND IT FREAKED ME OUT
Tripping the light fantastic at New Music West
Live Review: New Music West '98 (by Darren Kerr), May 1998


CD Reviews

Dan Bern - Fifty Eggs

David Usher - Little Songs

Koan - Dromedary

Master P - Da Last Don

Rancid - Life Won't Wait

Robbie Robertson - Contact from the Underworld of Redboy

Rufus Wainwright - Self-titled

Rx - Bedside Toxicology

Slayer - Diabolus in Musica

Smashing Pumpkins - Adore

Sublime - Stand by Your Van

Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real


