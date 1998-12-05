|
Drop-D Magazine
Vancouver's Music Magazine.
Well, here it is, over four months in the making, THE LAST ISSUE OF DROP-D!
It's been an interesting 2.5 years, and we'd like to thank everyone involved, especially our most excellent group of volunteer photographers and writers, you all rule!
So, see you on the flipside... and VANCOUVER BANDS ROCK!!!
|
December 5, 1998 ~ Vol. 3 No. 9 ~ Issue 99
Features
[ed. Yes, there are still some stories and photos
coming... in particular, Music Waste, and more Music West.
Apologies for this, but I've been busy the last few months...]
Two-Hundred Pounds of (Cardiac Arresting) Fun
A Sexy, Sweaty Idea of Fun
Come on Baby, Light Me on Fire
Two's Company
The Beasties Don't Suck Enough?
Sold Out and Unrocked
THIS WAS OUR HAPPENING AND IT FREAKED ME OUT
Dan Bern - Fifty Eggs
David Usher - Little Songs
Koan - Dromedary
Master P - Da Last Don
Rancid - Life Won't Wait
Robbie Robertson - Contact from the Underworld of Redboy
Rufus Wainwright - Self-titled
Rx - Bedside Toxicology
Slayer - Diabolus in Musica
Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
Features
[ed. Yes, there are still some stories and photos
coming... in particular, Music Waste, and more Music West.
Apologies for this, but I've been busy the last few months...]
Two-Hundred Pounds of (Cardiac Arresting) Fun
A Sexy, Sweaty Idea of Fun
Come on Baby, Light Me on Fire
Two's Company
The Beasties Don't Suck Enough?
Sold Out and Unrocked
THIS WAS OUR HAPPENING AND IT FREAKED ME OUT
Dan Bern - Fifty Eggs
David Usher - Little Songs
Koan - Dromedary
Master P - Da Last Don
Rancid - Life Won't Wait
Robbie Robertson - Contact from the Underworld of Redboy
Rufus Wainwright - Self-titled
Rx - Bedside Toxicology
Slayer - Diabolus in Musica
Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
[ed. Yes, there are still some stories and photos coming... in particular, Music Waste, and more Music West. Apologies for this, but I've been busy the last few months...]
Two-Hundred Pounds of (Cardiac Arresting) Fun
A Sexy, Sweaty Idea of Fun
Come on Baby, Light Me on Fire
Two's Company
The Beasties Don't Suck Enough?
Sold Out and Unrocked
THIS WAS OUR HAPPENING AND IT FREAKED ME OUT
Dan Bern - Fifty Eggs
David Usher - Little Songs
Koan - Dromedary
Master P - Da Last Don
Rancid - Life Won't Wait
Robbie Robertson - Contact from the Underworld of Redboy
Rufus Wainwright - Self-titled
Rx - Bedside Toxicology
Slayer - Diabolus in Musica
Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
A Sexy, Sweaty Idea of Fun
Come on Baby, Light Me on Fire
Two's Company
The Beasties Don't Suck Enough?
Sold Out and Unrocked
THIS WAS OUR HAPPENING AND IT FREAKED ME OUT
Dan Bern - Fifty Eggs
David Usher - Little Songs
Koan - Dromedary
Master P - Da Last Don
Rancid - Life Won't Wait
Robbie Robertson - Contact from the Underworld of Redboy
Rufus Wainwright - Self-titled
Rx - Bedside Toxicology
Slayer - Diabolus in Musica
Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
Come on Baby, Light Me on Fire
Two's Company
The Beasties Don't Suck Enough?
Sold Out and Unrocked
THIS WAS OUR HAPPENING AND IT FREAKED ME OUT
Dan Bern - Fifty Eggs
David Usher - Little Songs
Koan - Dromedary
Master P - Da Last Don
Rancid - Life Won't Wait
Robbie Robertson - Contact from the Underworld of Redboy
Rufus Wainwright - Self-titled
Rx - Bedside Toxicology
Slayer - Diabolus in Musica
Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
Two's Company
The Beasties Don't Suck Enough?
Sold Out and Unrocked
THIS WAS OUR HAPPENING AND IT FREAKED ME OUT
Dan Bern - Fifty Eggs
David Usher - Little Songs
Koan - Dromedary
Master P - Da Last Don
Rancid - Life Won't Wait
Robbie Robertson - Contact from the Underworld of Redboy
Rufus Wainwright - Self-titled
Rx - Bedside Toxicology
Slayer - Diabolus in Musica
Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
The Beasties Don't Suck Enough?
Sold Out and Unrocked
THIS WAS OUR HAPPENING AND IT FREAKED ME OUT
Dan Bern - Fifty Eggs
David Usher - Little Songs
Koan - Dromedary
Master P - Da Last Don
Rancid - Life Won't Wait
Robbie Robertson - Contact from the Underworld of Redboy
Rufus Wainwright - Self-titled
Rx - Bedside Toxicology
Slayer - Diabolus in Musica
Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
Sold Out and Unrocked
THIS WAS OUR HAPPENING AND IT FREAKED ME OUT
Dan Bern - Fifty Eggs
David Usher - Little Songs
Koan - Dromedary
Master P - Da Last Don
Rancid - Life Won't Wait
Robbie Robertson - Contact from the Underworld of Redboy
Rufus Wainwright - Self-titled
Rx - Bedside Toxicology
Slayer - Diabolus in Musica
Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
THIS WAS OUR HAPPENING AND IT FREAKED ME OUT
Dan Bern - Fifty Eggs
David Usher - Little Songs
Koan - Dromedary
Master P - Da Last Don
Rancid - Life Won't Wait
Robbie Robertson - Contact from the Underworld of Redboy
Rufus Wainwright - Self-titled
Rx - Bedside Toxicology
Slayer - Diabolus in Musica
Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
Dan Bern - Fifty Eggs
David Usher - Little Songs
Koan - Dromedary
Master P - Da Last Don
Rancid - Life Won't Wait
Robbie Robertson - Contact from the Underworld of Redboy
Rufus Wainwright - Self-titled
Rx - Bedside Toxicology
Slayer - Diabolus in Musica
Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
David Usher - Little Songs
Koan - Dromedary
Master P - Da Last Don
Rancid - Life Won't Wait
Robbie Robertson - Contact from the Underworld of Redboy
Rufus Wainwright - Self-titled
Rx - Bedside Toxicology
Slayer - Diabolus in Musica
Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
Koan - Dromedary
Master P - Da Last Don
Rancid - Life Won't Wait
Robbie Robertson - Contact from the Underworld of Redboy
Rufus Wainwright - Self-titled
Rx - Bedside Toxicology
Slayer - Diabolus in Musica
Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
Master P - Da Last Don
Rancid - Life Won't Wait
Robbie Robertson - Contact from the Underworld of Redboy
Rufus Wainwright - Self-titled
Rx - Bedside Toxicology
Slayer - Diabolus in Musica
Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
Rancid - Life Won't Wait
Robbie Robertson - Contact from the Underworld of Redboy
Rufus Wainwright - Self-titled
Rx - Bedside Toxicology
Slayer - Diabolus in Musica
Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
Robbie Robertson - Contact from the Underworld of Redboy
Rufus Wainwright - Self-titled
Rx - Bedside Toxicology
Slayer - Diabolus in Musica
Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
Rufus Wainwright - Self-titled
Rx - Bedside Toxicology
Slayer - Diabolus in Musica
Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
Rx - Bedside Toxicology
Slayer - Diabolus in Musica
Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
Slayer - Diabolus in Musica
Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
Sublime - Stand by Your Van
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real
Tricky Woo - The Enemy is Real